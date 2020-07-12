New South Wales Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian tells the state of the press conference at a ‘critical crossroads’ to stop community broadcasting

New South Wales is at a critical juncture in its fight against the coronavirus, Premier Gladys Berejiklian warned, as the state recorded five new cases overnight.

“Without using the obvious pun, we are definitely at a crossroads in New South Wales,” said Prime Minister Berejiklian he said at the press conference .

She said the actions of NSW residents in the coming days would be critical in determining whether the state would curb their community broadcast.

“Otherwise, we will go down the Victoria road,” he said.

Berejiklian warned that southwest Sydney could become an access point for COVID-19 if residents did not follow the rules.

NSW records five new cases of COVID-19

Five new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in New South Wales as of 8 p.m. From overnight.

Two are travelers returning in quarantine from the hotel.

The other three cases are family members of a Blue Mountains man who tested positive after visiting the Crossroads Hotel in southwest Sydney on July 3.

The cases were reported by NSW Health yesterday, but are recorded in today’s new figures.

The 18-year-old Crossroads employee who has been confirmed as positive will be recorded in tomorrow’s statistics.

‘A test does not clear you’

NSW Director of Health Dr. Kerry Chant has urged all close contacts of COVID-19 cases to isolate themselves for 14 days, regardless of the results of the COVID-19 tests.

That now includes hundreds of clients who attended the Crossroads Hotel in Casula, which is at the center of a new group of coronaviruses.

A staff member became the sixth case connected to a group in the pub overnight.

“A test doesn’t clear it,” said Dr. Chant.

“The incubation period for this virus is 14 days.

“No matter when the test is done in those 14 days, you can’t assume it’s clear until those 14 days have passed.”

Southwest Sydney could become an access point

Southwest Sydney could become a new access point for COVID-19 if residents don’t do the right thing and insulate themselves as directed, the prime minister warned.

Everyone who attended the Crossroads Hotel in Casula, near Liverpool, between July 3 and 10, is ordered to immediately isolate themselves and present themselves for testing after six cases have been connected to the pub.

The NSW Prime Minister declined to comment on specific locations, but said it was clear that some had not been following COVID’s safety regulations.

“Some companies are overly accommodating on how they are implementing their COVID insurance plan,” said Berejiklian.

“Imagine if you inadvertently gave this virus to someone you love … and ended up in the hospital or dead.

“Just think about that before you consider breaking any of the rules.”

‘Fair’ hotel quarantine charge: NSW Premier

“We want to make sure that we are putting resources where they are needed in New South Wales at this ,” said Berejiklian.

“Australian residents abroad have had three or four months to think about what they want to do. They have had three or four months to make decisions about what is best for them.”

Beginning Saturday, July 18, individuals will be charged $ 3,000 for their 14-day quarantine, while additional adults in the same family will be charged an additional $ 1,000 and children over the age of three $ 500.