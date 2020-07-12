New England Patriots free up nearly $8m in cap space after settling two compensation grievances | NFL News





Antonio Brown played just one game for the Patriots

The New England Patriots have nearly $8m in salary cap space after settling two compensation grievances, ESPN reported on Saturday.

It gives the Patriots some flexibility for in-season roster moves after they started the week with less than $500,000 in cap space.

The club now has $7.79m in cap space after settling compensation grievances with former wideout Antonio Brown and the late Aaron Hernandez, according to ESPN reporters Field Yates and Mike Reiss.

New England cut Brown on September 20, one game after he signed a one-year, $15m contract, with the former Pittsburgh Steelers star set to receive $5m of the $9m he was owed.

In addition to that $4m credit, ESPN said the team also received a $2.55m credit for settling the long-running Hernandez grievance.

The Patriots parted ways with Hernandez in June 2013, less than a year after the tight end signed a five-year deal worth nearly $40m.

Hernandez took his own life in April 2017 in the Massachusetts prison where he was serving a life sentence for the June 2013 shooting death of Odin Lloyd.

Earlier this week, the Patriots created more than $980,000 in cap space by restructuring the contract of running back Rex Burkhead.

