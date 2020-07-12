nCino dramatically increases its IPO price range, increasing possible valuation to $ 2.6B

As expected, the fintech company nCino has raised its IPO price range. The North Carolina-based banking software firm now expects to sell its shares for between $ 28 and $ 29 per share, far more than its starting price range of $ 22 to $ 24 per share.

In its price range of $ 28 to $ 29 per share, nCino it’s worth $ 2.50 billion to $ 2.59 billion, far more than its previous range of $ 1.96 billion to $ 2.14 billion.

Valuation makes more sense for the company, given its growth rate, income scale, and how the market is currently valuing similar companies. As wrote earlier this week, about the scale and value of the SaaS company (emphasis ours):

Annualizing the company’s income results in the first quarter (April 30, 2020), NCino’s $ 178.9 million execution rate would give him a multiple of 11x to 12x revenue at his expected IPO prices, a somewhat modest result by current standards. In fact, as nCino grew approximately 50% from Q1 2019 to Q1 2020, it feels light. The company’s GAAP losses are meager compared to revenue for a SaaS business as well, though the company’s operating cash burn grew from $ 4.6 million in its fiscal year ended January 31, 2019 to $ 9 million. in your next fiscal year. Their numbers are mostly good, with some less-than-perfect results. Still, given its growth rate, an income multiple of 11x-12x feels modest; That number increases, of course, if we use a final income figure instead of our annualized number. It would not be a surprise, then, if nCino targets a higher price range for its shares before it is formally listed.

With its new IPO price range, nCino’s implicit revenue multiple is now 14x to 14.5x, figures that seem much closer to current standards.

Now the question for nCino, which is expected to trade and quote next week, is whether it can trade above its high range. Given a recent historical precedent, a $ 1 a share price hit above its high range would not be a shock.

nCino is one of two companies that we are currently tracking on its way to public markets. The other is GoHealth, which is expected to go public at the same time. Expect next week to be full of IPO news. Entering the earning season no less!