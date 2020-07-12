Naya Rivera Investigation: Police Share Insight Into Her Disappearance, Her Son’s Help and More

“There weren’t a lot of people on the lake that day. All of the times she was seen, were on the north side of the lake. Suffice to say that all indications are, at this point, that she drowned in the lake,” he added. “All indications are she is in the water and we still believe that.”

Buschow said the Glee star was last seen in the water, and she and her 4-year-old son “were swimming in the water together.” He also confirmed that Josey was found “wearing his life vest.”

“He was asleep on the boat, covered in a towel,” Buschow shared, adding that Josey has helped out with the case. “Kids that age, they are going to be very matter of fact in providing information. And he was. He was able to provide information that was very helpful to investigators.”

Buschow reassured that the search for Rivera will continue, however, certain resources will be “scaled back.” Some of those resources have included, “side scan sonar, dogs and divers,” as well as an “ROV,” a remotely operated vehicle.

“There aren’t as many personnel out there today as there were on say Thursday or Friday,” he explained. “Part of that is… you know, some of those resources were provided by mutual aid, we have other counties that have helped out with resources.”