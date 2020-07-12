NASCAR world reacts to Cole Custer’s insane win in Quaker State 400

NASCAR has delighted fans ever since its return, and that continued on Sunday at Kentucky Speedway with rookie Cole Custer delivering an epic last-second finish.

Coming out of the caution with three laps to go in the Quaker State 400, Kevin Harvick, Martin Treux Jr. and Ryan Blaney were battling for the win. Suddenly, Custer made a stunning run to jump into the No. 3 spot with two laps left.

The rookie could taste victory lane and his first Cup Series victory. As Truex Jr, Harvick and Blaney went at it in a three-wide fight to the finish, Custer went around the outside and delivered a miraculous finish.