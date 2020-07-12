Nari Ward’s “We the People” at MCA Denver

“We the People” surveys 25 years of artist Nari Ward’s work, and the exhibition has been traveling the country for well over a year, but it is impossible to see the retrospective’s latest incarnation through anything other than the filter of the past six weeks, as the Black Lives Matter movement has swept the country.

Ward’s work has consistently examined the Black experience in America, specifically through the lens of physicality, of actual lives lived, and in that way it connects inescapably to the BLM moment, which itself is rooted in physicality, namely the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd, who died while in the custody of police officers on May 25.

As an artist, Ward works in symbols and metaphors. The exhibit’s namesake piece, the striking, wall-mounted sculpture “We the People,” is made from thousands of pairs of recycled shoelaces that serve as stand-ins for the human beings whose feet might have worn them. The hundreds of wrecked and abandoned baby strollers, collected decades ago on the streets of Harlem and assembled together for the installation “Amazing Grace,” are meant to represent the real, lived experiences of the children they carried, or later, the homeless New Yorkers who used them to cart around their possessions.

And the holes drilled into the copper surfaces of Ward’s two-dimensional “Breathing Circles” series are set in the same patterns as the holes cut into the floorboards of Southern churches that served as havens on the Underground Railroad during the 19th century. Escaped slaves hid under those floorboards, and the holes allowed them to breath.

If you go “Nari Ward: We the People” continues through Sept. 20 at the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, located at 1485 Delganey St. Timed, advance tickets are required due to the current pandemic. Info at 303-298-7554 or mcadenver.org. In addition, the MCA is partnering with Orange Barrel Media to present Nari Ward’s new piece “LAZARUS Beacon,” which will be projected onto the exterior wall of the Daniels and Fisher Clocktower at 16th and Arapahoe Streets, Tuesday to Sunday evenings through Aug. 30. The piece borrows text from Emma Lazarus’ 1883 poem “The New Colossus,” familiar for appearing on the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty.

“Being a person of color, it has always been about value and the body and connecting those two things,” Ward said in an interview Monday.

“This moment of wokeness — it’s exhilarating, because I’m like: ‘Yes, yes, this is what I’m talking about.’”

So, the exhibition, just arriving at the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, is likely to get a different reception than it did when it premiered at the New Museum in Manhattan in February 2019, or during its more recent stop at the Contemporary Arts Museum in Houston.

Current events present a welcome opportunity for “an artist who is interested in bringing people together but also having them reconsider the moment they’re existing in,” he said.

Not that Ward has ever had trouble getting people’s attention. The artist, who was born in Jamaica and lives and works in New York, has been in the top-tier of international sculptors since the 1990s, gaining wide attention with “Amazing Grace,” which he first set up in an abandoned firehouse.

The piece’s strollers are set in two groups, arranged into an oval. In the center are dozens of carriages whose wheels and seats are ruined through use and no longer work. Surrounding them on all sides are hundreds more, though the outer ring of strollers are in better shape and remain functional. Viewers walk through the piece slowly using a precarious pathway made from old fire hoses. There’s a sense of healthy, able-bodied people witnessing the experience of others in distress.

It’s one example of Ward’s diverting, even showy, habit of creating art “by accumulating staggering amounts of humble materials and repurposing them in consistently surprising ways,” as the MCA’s description of his oeuvre puts it.

That process drives the experience of meandering through the current exhibit. Viewers are drawn in by the macro of Ward’s larger-than-life objects that sit on the floor and hang on the walls of the MCA’s large galleries, but they’re held captive by their fascination with the micro — the scores of hyper-familiar bits and pieces that serve as his source material.

One example: “We the People,” the text-based piece that inspired the show’s title and which can be read from far away as the introductory words of the U.S. Constitution.

But up close, it’s a whole different object as viewers come to understand that the shoelaces used to spell it out were each installed directly into the wall. Scores of tiny holes needed to be drilled and museum workers had to place each lace, individually, into its precise spot. That took several days.

“Materials are the great equalizer in a way because we all have our own experience with them,” said Ward.

Of course, it’s not just about collecting these materials; it’s about making them relevant. “We the People,” which employs laces of varying styles, shapes and colors, challenges the notion of just who “the people” are that make up this country’s population and suggests that it is much more diverse than many citizens acknowledge.

“Once you hijack the cerebral part, how do you tap into a more instinctive dialogue?,” Ward asks.

By that, he means once you hook people, how do you bring them around to your point?

Ward does that through moves that alternate between obvious and subtle. It’s not hard to see the messages about migration and refugeeism in the 1993 piece “Exodus,” which has bundles of what appear to be personal possessions scattered across the floor as if waiting to be transported to some safer ground. Ward evokes the frustration and helplessness, and also the perseverance, of people on the move.

More parsing is required for 1995’s “Iron Heavens,” which presents a pile of charred baseball bats in front of a field of speckled baking pans that have been recycled from old ovens.

For Ward, the bats serve as a symbol of violence that is perpetrated on the less powerful, including Black Americans. And the pans, with their tiny white dots, evoke the night sky, a cover for much of the violence that’s taken place throughout history.

“Iron Heavens” very clearly has its troubling side, though Ward’s process in assembling it plays out as a sort of healing ritual.

Each bat is adorned with pieces of sterilized cotton that have been dipped into sugar. Those materials can serve as references to centuries of chattel slavery.

But Ward also wants us to see them as symbols of recovery. Sterilized cotton, he notes, is a medicinal tool.

That undercurrent of hopefulness is intentional, and it figures into a lot of the work. The immigrant bundles featured in “Exodus,” for example, all seem to be looking at a mandala that has been placed on the wall — they are headed toward something full of light, not away from it.

Also, in the background, of “Amazing Grace,” with its injured baby carriages, there’s a soundtrack of Mahalia Jackson singing that actual song. There’s a sense that redemption Is possible.

The song was a late addition to the work, Ward said. “It happened because I had to balance it, because it did feel so dark and so heavy, and I said, ‘What do I need to do to pull this back into the light, to pull it back into a space of expectation?”

That optimism serves as a balm, of sorts, that might help to carry viewers through the current social trauma that surrounds this exhibition.

The Black Lives Matter movement brings into wide consciousness many of the things Ward has been centering his own public discussion around for a long . For many people — mostly people who are not Black — the movement has forced awareness of the violence, displacement and existential denial that Black people have suffered in the U.S. for centuries.

Many wonder: What comes next? What follows recognition and acceptance?

Ward doesn’t offer a path exactly, nor is there a sense that easy solutions are on the table. “We the People” dwells in the horrors of a very real and lasting repression, and each piece has its own narrative leading down the darkest of roads.

But Ward’s smaller moves — his cotton balls, his mandala, his Mahalia soundtrack — suggest all is not lost.

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to get entertainment news sent straight to your inbox.