Morikawa hangs on for playoff win at Muirfield By

() – Collin Morikawa narrowly avoided another playoff heartbreak on Sunday, defeating Justin Thomas in a tightly contested bout at the Workday (NASDAQ:) Charity Open in Dublin, Ohio.

The 23-year-old, who suffered a playoff loss at the Charles Schwab (NYSE:) Challenge last month, hung on to claim his second PGA Tour win in just 24 starts after his fellow American Thomas bogeyed on 16 and 18 to send the pair into extra play.

“Justin wasn’t going to give it to me. He was fighting through the entire day,” said Morikawa after clinching the win. “I’m excited right now, I’m so happy.”

Tied at 19 under par after four rounds, the pair put on a putting masterclass on the first playoff hole for birdies, with Thomas letting out a roar after sinking a more than 50-foot putt.

But Thomas, who had been flawless through the first three rounds at Muirfield Village Golf Club, missed the fairway on the third playoff hole and got stuck behind a tree, and it was Morikawa who kept his nerve for the win.

The Muirfield Village Golf Club event was added to the PGA Tour’s calendar after the John Deere (NYSE:) Classic, which was supposed to be held in Illinois, was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

