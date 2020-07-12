Moneybagg Yo’s Baby Mama Is Not Happy He Gifted Girlfriend Ari Fletcher A Lambo Truck

Moneybagg Yo brought a lot of smiles Sunday when he gifted his girlfriend Ari Fletcher a brand new Lamborghini truck for her 25th birthday. He even became a trending topic on Twitter for the grandiose gift, with many women wishing for that same energy in their relationships.

But not everyone was a fan of that new truck, chile. One of Bagg’s baby mamas saw the videos and the celebration and decided to hop on Facebook live with her two cents about the situation and did she go in!

His baby mama, who goes by the name “Chyna Santana” on Facebook, called out Moneybagg for the Lambo Truck while also posting other subliminals on her IG Story.

She shared the status, “Dam babydaddy you doin it like dat” with a ton of laugh emojis behind it before she went on a profanity-laced rant about Ari’s new whip.

You can watch Chyna’s rant below:

Chyna also seemed to be arguing with fans of Ari and Bagg in her DMs and took some shots at people harassing her in her DMs.

“All that s**t y’all sending me AINT putting no pressure on s**t bi**h you h**s are outta state,” Chyna said in her IG story. “Y’all don’t have not facts bout s**t b***h.”

Chyna said a few more things on live, admitting she was upset that Bagg gave Ari a Lambo truck because the couple had only been together nine months. Chyna said she’s known Moneybagg Yo for years and that they even messed around nine months ago.

She also suggested Moneybagg chose an “industry” girlfriend once he reached a certain level of fame,

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!