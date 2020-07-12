MoneyBagg Yo’s Baby Mama Goes Off After He Gives Ari Fletcher Lambo

Instagram/Facebook/Instagram

Ari takes to social media to show off the birthday present her rapper boyfriend gives her, writing in the caption of the post, ‘I CANT F**KING BELIEVE THIS!!!!!!’

MoneyBagg Yo just made people go bananas over the extraordinary gift he gave Ari Fletcher as her birthday present. The social media star, who turned 25 on Sunday, July 12, got a brand new Lamborghini truck from her rapper boyfriend and naturally, she decided to show it off on social media.

In a video shared on Instagram over the weekend, Ari gave her more than 3 million followers a look at her white vehicle filled with orange balloons and roses. “WTFFFFF!!!!!! I CANT F**KING BELIEVE THIS!!!!!! MY BABY JUST GOT ME A F**KING LAMB TRUCK!!!!!!!!!” she expressed how shocked she was over the gift. “BIG D**K ENERGY RICH N***A BEHAVIOR!!!!!! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH THANK YOU DADDY!!! @moneybaggyo BEST BIRTHDAY EVER!!! I LAMBOD HER LIFE TOLD HER GET OUT THAT RANGE!!!!!”

People in the comment section were happy for her, including Nicki Minaj and Kash Doll who wished her a happy birthday. Some others, in the meantime, were just as shocked as the mother of one. However, MoneyBagg’s baby mama, Chyna Santana, was not pleased at all and she wanted the whole world to know about it.

Holding an Instagram Live right after the news made the rounds online, Chyna went on an expletive-laden rant. Even though she stressed that she “ain’t stressing over no h*e,” she later admitted she was mad over the whole thing. “I’m a woman, I’m a human b***h,” Chyna said, before adding, “Now who’s gonna stop what people say what the f**k I feel.”

Many people have been trolling her for being bitter and jealous. “B***hes really be embarrassing themselves,” one said, as another echoed the sentiment, “i can’t believe u bird brain b***hes embarrass yourselves on the internet like this.” Somebody else said, “If a b***h start twerking in the middle of going off , you know she’s extremely hurt/pressed.”

MoneyBagg himself has seemingly responded to his baby mama with a shade. “Buy Ya Bih Sum ‘She’ Can Afford , if u a micheal kors bih don’t expect chanel,” he said on Twitter.