Home Entertainment Love & Hiphop’s Tahiry Tells Rapper Vado: ‘You’re The Brokest Man I...

Love & Hiphop’s Tahiry Tells Rapper Vado: ‘You’re The Brokest Man I Ever Dated’

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
35

Love & Hip Hop star Tahiry has a new boyfriend, New York rapper Vado. Unfortunately, Tahiry is unhappy with how “broke” the rapper is.

Watch:

RELATED ARTICLES

©