Lisa Marie Presley’s son and Elvis Presley’s grandson, Benjamin Keough, 27, dies

Elvis Presley’s grandson and Lisa Marie Presley’s son, Benjamin Keough, has died from a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The 27-year-old was found by authorities in California on Sunday in his Calabasas mansion. Lisa Marie’s manager, said: ‘She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.’

Benjamin was the son of Lisa Marie – the only child of superstar Elvis – and musician Danny Keough. Lisa Marie had previously spoken of her son’s similarity to her dad Elvis, calling their resemblance ‘uncanny’.

Lisa Marie, 51, who has three other children, said: ‘Ben does look so much like Elvis. Everybody was grabbing him for a photo because it is just uncanny. Sometimes I am overwhelmed when I look at him.’

Police said they responded to a ‘rescue response’ call at about 6:30am Sunday, adding: ‘Upon their arrival, they located the victim suffering from one gunshot wound to the upper torso.’

‘The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.’

An official could be seen outside the mansion Sunday while police and a coroner’s vehicle were parked nearby.

Benjamin’s grandmother Priscilla, 75, married Elvis in 1967 but they divorced six years later. They had only daughter Lisa Marie in 1968. Elvis died just nine years later in 1977 at just 42.

Lisa Marie and her first husband, Keough, were married on October 3, 1988 and divorced on May 6, 1994.

The couple had two children together, Benjamin and his sister, the actress Riley Keough.

Twenty days after officially separating Lisa Marie married Michael Jackson. In 1996, citing irreconcilable differences, she filed for divorce.

Lisa Marie also had a third marriage to Nicolas Cage that lasted two months in 2002.

And in 2006 she married Michael Lockwood. In 2008 she gave birth to their twin girls, Finley and Harper, who she is said to be engaged in a nasty custody battle over.

In 2009 Benjamin, who kept a low public profile, was reported to have signed a $5million record deal with Universal.

‘The music will be nothing like Elvis, nothing like him at all,’ he had said in an interview at the .

But Peter LoFrumento, Executive Vice President of Universal Music Group, later told People: ‘This story is totally untrue.’

In 2015 Benjamin shared a picture of an Elvis outfit he had bought, writing on Instagram: ‘I purchased a piece of grandad today from a collector. He wore it in 1974. I feel a lot closer to him now.’

Lisa Marie and Benjamin were said to be so close that, in 2009, the mother and son got matching tattoos. In 2012 she wrote song Storm And Grace about her son.

In June last year the mom of four shared a sweet snap with all of her children, writing: ‘Mama Lion with the cubs.’

In June last year Lisa Marie opened up about her struggles with ‘opioids and painkillers’ in an essay penned for the forward of the book The United States of Opioids: A Prescription for Liberating a Nation in Pain by Harry Nelson.

She warned of the dangers of prescription drugs as she explained how easily her addiction began after being prescribed painkillers following the birth of her twin daughters in 2008.