Lisa Marie Presley ‘Beyond Devastated’ Over Son’s Death by Apparent Suicide

WENN/Judy Eddy

Benjamin Keough, whom Lisa shares with her ex-husband Danny Keough, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his home in Calabasas, California on Sunday, July 12.

–

Lisa Marie Presley‘s family is grieving. It’s been reported that her son, Benjamin Keough, has been found dead at his home in Calabasas, California on Sunday, July 12. According to TMZ, the musician died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was 27.

Lisa’s manager, Roger Widynowski, later confirmed the news in a statement, telling how heartbroken Lisa is over the death of her son. “She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley,” so the statement read. “She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

Benjamin is Lisa’s son with ex-husband Danny Keough, with whom she shares Riley Keough too. The daughter of Elvis Presley is also a mother to 11-year-old twin daughters Harper and Finley that she shares with her ex Michael Lockwood.

Like his late grandfather, Benjamin was a musician who signed a $5 million record deal back in 2009. Despite keeping a low profile throughout his career, he was known for bearing a striking resemblance to Elvis. Lisa even acknowledged that Ben was truly the spitting image of the rock icon during an interview with CMT in 2012.

“Ben does look so much like Elvis. He was at the Opry and was the quiet storm behind the stage,” she recalled at the time. “Everybody turned around and looked when he was over there. Everybody was grabbing him for a photo because it is just uncanny.”

In another interview with The Huffington Post in 2013, Lisa was also asked about their resemblance, to which she answered, “Sometimes a lot. It depends how he’s fixing himself up. Yeah, without question actually.” She then added of her son’s career, “He’s doing his own thing right now. I’m going to let him decide when he wants to go out and do what he wants to do.”