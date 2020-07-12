Lewis Hamilton kneels in support of Black Lives Matter movement alongside 11 other drivers

Lewis Hamilton was joined by 11 other Formula One drivers to kneel in support of Black Lives Matter before the start of the Styrian Grand Prix, with some drivers again opting to stand.

The pre-race demonstration saw just 16 of the 20 drivers arrive to the grid in , with four of those drivers opting not to kneel.

All drivers again made a stance against discrimination, with Lewis Hamilton the only one to line up with a Black Lives Matter T-shirt. All other drivers wore a top emblazoned with the message ‘end racism’.

Drivers were again divided over whether to take the knee – a gesture to end racial inequality after African-American George Floyd was killed under the knee of a white policeman.

It comes after last week when Formula One’s divisions first came to the fore after six drivers chose not to take in a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before the season opening Austrian Grand Prix.

Before last week’s Austrian Grand Prix, Charles LeClerc, Max Verstappen, Kimi Raikkonen, Antonio Giovinazzi, Daniil Kvyat and Carlos Sainz chose not to take a knee.

Ahead of the Styrian Grand Prix, LeClerc, Verstappen, Raikkonen and Kvyat again decided not to take a knee.

However this there were some drivers who were late arriving to the grid, with Sainz, Giovinazzi, Sergio Perez and Kevin Magnussen not able to get to the demonstration in .

It was a very short demonstration with TV coverage only showing the footage for a couple of seconds before switching to an aerial plane display.

THE DRIVERS WHO DID NOT KNEEL BEFORE THE STYRIAN GRAND PRIX Daniil Kvyat -AlphaTauri (Russia) Charles LeClerc – Ferrari (Monaco) Kimi Raikkonen – Alfa Romeo (Finland) Max Verstappen – Red Bull (Netherlands) Those who did not get to the grid in ; Antonio Giovinazi – Alfa Romeo (Italy), Kevin Magnussen – Haas (Denmark), Sergio Perez -Racing Point (Mexico), Carlos Sainz – McLaren (Spain)

During their pre-race coverage, Sky Sports pundit Jenson Button said the image of some people standing and some people kneeling didn’t look good.

The 2009 world champion said: ‘I think as an image, it doesn’t look so good with some standing and some kneeling in front. But when it comes to ending racism, they all agree and that’s the most important thing for me. In F1 we have to be proactive in making change.’

Ahead of the race last week LeClerc said: ‘All 20 drivers stand united with their teams against racism and prejudice, at the same embracing the principles of diversity, equality and inclusion, supporting Formula 1’s and FIA’s commitment.

‘I believe that what matters are facts and behaviours in our daily life rather than formal gestures that could be seen as controversial in some countries.

‘I will not take the knee but this does not mean at all that I am less committed than others in the fight against racism.’

Verstappen, who retired from the season opener, also tweeted: ‘I am very committed to equality and the fight against racism. But I believe everyone has the right to express themself at a and in a way that suits them. I will not take the knee today but respect and support the personal choices every driver makes #WeRaceAsOne #EndRacism

In the week between the two races, Raikkonen told Sky Sports News that it was crazy to question the motives of drivers like himself who refused to take a knee.

‘Everyone has a right to do what they feel like,’ he said. ‘All the drivers are definitely against racism and we all had the search.

THE SIX DRIVERS WHO DID NOT KNEEL LAST WEEK Antonio Giovinazzi – Alfa Romeo (Italy) Daniil Kvyat – Scuderia AlphaTauri (Russia) Charles LeClerc – Ferrari (Monaco) Kimi Raikkonen – Alfa Romeo (Finland) Carlos Sainz – McLaren (Spain) Max Verstappen – Red Bull (Netherlands)

‘I am more than happy to help on these things but each individual has the right to do how they feel most comfortable, so I think F1 and all the teams are doing the best that they can.’

AlphaTauri driver Kvyat said: ‘Our clear sign on the Sunday before the race was to wear the T-shirts which were stating `End Racism.’ I thought it was already a very strong message to the world in general

‘I would say my mentality and in my country doesn’t allow me to go on my knee.’

McLaren driver Sainz also felt the T-shirts sufficed as he said: ‘We showed on Sunday how strong we all feel against racism. I felt like that was enough.’

After what happened last week, it wasn’t certain whether a similar protocol would take place before the second race at the Red Bull Ring, but Hamilton didn’t rule out making a statement.

He said: ‘I’m not against taking the knee again, so if I can find a way of making sure it doesn’t get in the way of us doing our job then I will,’ Hamilton said Thursday.

‘We really have to continue to speak out, to continue to utilize the moment to spread awareness and continue to push for change. That’s not going to change in a couple of weeks, so I will do my utmost.’

‘Maybe if we have that’s something my team and I can do. It’s just about , there’s not a lot of before the race.’

Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo echoed Hamilton’s view that last weekend shouldn’t be a one-off protest.

He said: ‘I don’t know what the procedure’s going to be this weekend … but of course if there’s an opportunity again the answer’s yes.

‘It’s not something that I just want to do for the moment and forget about, so if we get the chance to do it again then I will.’

It has been reported that some drivers felt Hamilton was applying undue pressure on them to prove their anti-racism credentials. The six- world champion has previously claimed that ‘silence is complicity’.

Hamilton, who is the grid’s only black driver, has been one of the loudest voices on the issue of institutionalised racism and inequality of opportunity in sport.

The six- world champion has been backed up by his Mercedes team who launched a new programme to increase diversity within their own workforce and are also running a new all-black livery on the car for the 2020 season a statement of their commitment.