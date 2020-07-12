Lewis Hamilton joined in taking a knee by other drivers at Styrian GP







Lewis Hamilton was joined in taking a knee by the majority of his fellow drivers ahead of F1’s second race of the season at the Styrian GP, with some drivers again opting to stand.

As at last week’s Austrian GP, all 20 drivers again wore T-shirts featuring the words ‘End Racism’, with Hamilton’s also saying ‘Black Lives Matter’ on the front, amid the sport’s continued stand against all form of discrimination.

Of the 16 drivers who were shown at the front of the grid for a short gathering ahead of the Austrian national anthem, 12 took a knee with four standing.

But the lack of a collective knee among the drivers is again likely to stir debate for the second weekend running.

The F1 drivers each explained to Sky F1 on Thursday why they did, or did not, decide to take a knee at last Sunday’s Austrian GP. Six drivers stood then, with 14 kneeling, last week.

“I think as an image, yes, I agree it doesn’t look so good with some standing and some kneeling. But the important thing for me is when it comes to what they have to say about ending racism, they all agree,” said Sky F1‘s Jenson Button.

6:49 Formula 1’s drivers gave their views on why they did or didn’t take a knee as a stand against racism prior to the start of the Austrian GP Formula 1’s drivers gave their views on why they did or didn’t take a knee as a stand against racism prior to the start of the Austrian GP

“We as Formula 1 need to be pro-active in pushing forward in ending racism and We Race As One. It can’t go quiet – we need to mention it every race. And we can’t just be mentioning it, we need to be proactive in making change.”

Speaking to Sky F1 on Friday, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said the taking of a knee should not be made into a polarising issue within F1.

“We have to be non-judgemental. Nobody from the drivers is a racist,” said Wolff.

“Everybody wants to fight inequality therefore I think it should be completely open to every driver how they demonstrate their fight against racism.

More than just a sticker on a car ✊ This is a commitment to fight against racism and all forms of discrimination where we see it. We have a huge opportunity that we can and should use to advocate for change. Join us on this mission and help make a difference. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/rEokwDcoYn — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) July 12, 2020

“For us as a team, we have a black car but that is just the beginning of the story. We want to continue with activities and a real programme to increase the minorities within our team.”