LeBron James explains why he is not putting social message on jersey

The NBA worked with the Players Association to give players the option of sharing certain messages on the back of their jerseys for the NBA’s resumed season in Orlando. A specific list of pre-approved words and/or phrases were put together by the league that players can choose to have on their jerseys.

LeBron James says he will not have one of those messages on his jersey.

Why is that? James told reporters via a conference call on Saturday that he did not feel the messages resonated with his “mission” and “goal.”