Lea Michele Deletes Her Twitter After Alleged Bullying Over Naya Rivera’s Disappearance

“Show some respect. All our energy is going toward helping find Naya and praying for her safe return and for her family,” Amber wrote on Sunday. “No one owes anyone online a performance of grief. This is very real and devastating. Focus on Naya and her family. Not us. We don’t matter right now.”

On Wednesday, July 8, the Ventura, Calif. authorities confirmed that Naya was missing after her 4-year-old son was found alone on the boat she rented during their Lake Piru outing. As of now, the 33-year-old actress is presumed dead. Law enforcement believes it was a possible drowning accident.

“We don’t know if she’s going to be found five minutes from now or five days from now,” Capt. Eric Buschow said during the press conference on Friday. The search for Naya has continued, with police explaining they’re using “many resources” to find her.

Some of Naya’s former Glee co-star’s have spoken out about her disappearance, including Heather Morris, Jenna Ushkowitz, Chord Overstreet and many others. At this time, Lea hasn’t publicly commented in regard to Naya, which may have also been one of the reasons she was allegedly harassed on Twitter.

While Lea and Naya have had a rocky history, they appeared to be on good terms back in April. After showing off her growing baby bump, Naya commented on Lea’s post, “Aww congrats! I love this. You’re going to be a great mommy.”