Lando Norris after passing three in final Styrian GP laps: ‘My best race’

Lando Norris gained three places on an unbelievable final lap at the Styrian GP to finish fifth for McLaren

Lando Norris hailed the Styrian GP as his best race in Formula 1 after the young Brit enjoyed another incredible finish, passing three cars in the final two laps, to take fifth for McLaren.

Norris was running eighth heading into Lap 70 of 71 but overtook both Daniel Ricciardo and Lance Stroll as they scrapped for position, before taking advantage of Sergio Perez’s damaged car to pick off another Racing Point.

The 10 points mean Norris is a brilliant third in the championship, as his charge came just a week after he secured his first F1 podium with a fastest lap of the race on his last effort at the same Spielberg circuit.

“It was a a really good race for me, probably my best one I’ve done in Formula 1,” Norris, 20, told Sky F1’s Rachel Brookes.

The McLaren youngster then joined Jenson Button and Simon Lazenby afterwards to talk through his last-lap surge:

On passing Ricciardo, Stroll and Perez

Ricciardo and Stroll clashed at Turns One and Three, with Norris getting ahead of the Renault before Turn Four and the Racing Point on the next lap. He then passed Perez as he dropped back with front-wing damage.

“[Passing Stroll & Ricciardo] was obviously a bit lucky, they were fighting and I was obviously hoping for that,” said Norris. “I had to brake a lot [into Turn Three] and then got the slipstream from Stroll and made the most of that.

“I was a bit nervous but I lifted at the exit [of Turn Four], I didn’t have the most confidence of where I was going to end up or get squeezed to, so I took the safer option of backing out.

“I waited the next half a lap, made the most of my tyre and the slipstream. It worked out perfectly. We got a bit lucky with Perez into the final corner, but this concluded one of the best races of my F1 career so far.”

On improving on race day

Norris, who had a grid penalty, started only ninth on Sunday and struggled in his opening stint.

“The races were not one of my best points last year, they were one of the things I worked on through the winter into this year to see those improvements, and that’s helped me build a lot of confidence into the next few races.

“But I think we have to be ready for an even more difficult and tough weekend [in Hungary].

On chest pains throughout the weekend

“I started to feel it in the last few laps but I think the adrenaline was pretty overriding!”