Key Metrics Show Institutional Interest in Crypto Is High and Rising By Cointelegraph

Key Metrics Show Institutional Interest in Crypto Is High and Rising
The growth of the crypto derivatives market in 2020 has been a story of its own, mainly driven by (BTC) and Ether (ETH) options traded on exchanges such as the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Deribit, OKEx, Binance and Houbi.
Record Bitcoin options volumes are indicative of an increasing institutional interest in crypto, but there are better quantitative and qualitative indicators to use, such as open interest, Bitcoin’s price, frequency of block trades, institutional Know Your Customer processes and others.
