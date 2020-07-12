Keke Palmer August Alsina Twitter Feud

The Red Table Talk drama isn’t over yet.

If you need a quick catchup, on Friday, Jada Pinkett Smith confirmed on Red Table Talk that she had a romantic relationship — or “entanglement” — with singer August Alsina during a split from husband Will Smith four years ago.


Paras Griffin / Getty Images

If you’re like, “What does this have to do with Keke Palmer?” WELL: Shortly after the episode was uploaded, a Twitter user asked Keke about a photo she posted with August that appears to have been taken around the same time August and Jada were together. She denied that she was ever entangled with August.

Yes girl. August was never my man lol. That’s why you’re still reaching to this day to figure out nothing. https://t.co/NBi5oKIaB3

If the ensuing tweets are anything to go by, August was, erm, not happy about this statement:

U absolutely right.I was NEVER ur man. 🤨You could possibly never shortie. It seems u mad u got curved, but ur “friends” r the reason 4 that.Dey showed me an endless thread of txt/pics of me dat u sent, wrry’d abt who i date &amp;BEGGED me 2 not further disturb ur mental instability. https://t.co/8JATP8RVlA

Although it’s not exactly clear if all of the tweets are about Keke, or whether some are intended for Jada…

Imagine not knowing how to mind the business that pay you. I catch all the subliminals. (Not just about today) &amp; you can call me whatever you like, Mess is constantly inserting yourself in topics you have nun to do w/. Go play w/ ya MAMMY! Not me!

If you have something to say, say it w/ ya CHEST kids. It’s always very perplexing cause I real deal be showing people genuine love. Whole time that envy eating ya lil heart. Anyway, NEXT!!

…Some of them are most definitely about Keke:

Nah, I’m literally not. I actually fucked w/ KeKe. So to see her covertly speaking subliminal shade around my name over the past week Is deeply perplex. I don’t and never have had a problem w/ the girl. It’s always been Virgo love! So to see that is a mind fuck to me. https://t.co/dPgTx8wJuH

Others then took to the replies to point out that the series of tweets may have been a smidge of an overreaction:

@AugustAlsina Keke didn’t say anything disrespectful to deserve this anger sis. You need direct that energy to who you really mad at.. Jada

As for Keke’s response? As per her Instagram caption, pure class.

“I wanna be mean, but I can’t,” the actor and talk show host began. “I wouldn’t feel good kicking someone when they are down because it’s so easy to attack when you’re in a corner, I get it. People be hurting y’all and most of the time it it has nothing to do with you.”

“Just know that I am that bitch, despite what my humility may make one believe. I don’t have to beg or be thirsty for a damn thing because my talent speaks louder than my looks. Let the other cheek be turned pooh’s, my character is too strong,” she finished.


Theo Wargo / Getty Images

High heavens, I think I need to go lie down.

