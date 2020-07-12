Johnny Depp Denies Banning Amber Heard From Doing Nude Scenes and Wearing Sexy Outfits

WENN

The ‘Alice in Wonderland’ actor allegedly tried to stop then-wife from stripping for the camera and objected to her wearing sexy outfits on the red carpet.

Amber Heard kept nude movie scenes secret from ex-husband Johnny Depp as she feared an outburst from the jealous star, the “Aquaman” actress’ lawyers have claimed.

According to documents in Depp’s explosive London libel case against British newspaper The Sun, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star told the judge that he was “uncomfortable with the idea of (Heard) doing nudity,” reported The Guardian.

While Depp admitted he told his ex “she didn’t have to be naked in films,” Heard’s lawyers said she went so far as to hide her schedule from him so he wouldn’t find out if a nude scene was planned.

He also didn’t want her wearing sexy outfits on the red carpet, they insisted.

However, Depp, who has admitted to being jealous, denied he was trying to control her image, and assured he was just looking out for Heard’s professional reputation.

“Ms Heard was uncomfortable being thought of as a sex object, and she was hoping to do better films with more meat to the part, if you will, and did not want to be objectified and did not want to have to do nude scenes any more,” he stated.

“I would never tell her what to wear, but I would certainly make mention if I thought what she was wearing was completely against the grain of what she told me her wishes were, because I did not find it very helpful to what she was looking for in terms of being taken seriously as an actress.”

Although Depp claimed Heard “wanted my advice, and I gave her my advice,” he insisted he did not interfere with his ex-wife’s movie contracts, responding, “She was upset that she was being objectified and she wanted to do deeper material, more profound, something where she could show her abilities as an actress.”

Depp is suing the Sun’s publisher, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an April, 2018 article that described him as a “wife-beater.”

He has maintained the allegations of abuse levelled against him by Heard are false, insisting he was often the victim during heated rows.

The “Donnie Brasco” star is also suing Heard for defamation related to a 2019 Washington Post article she wrote, in which she referred to herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”