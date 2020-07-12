Jesse Tyler Ferguson Fires Back at Troll Criticizing Son’s Name

Instagram

The ‘Modern Family’ actor and his husband, Justin Mikita, welcomed their first child together on July 7, and named their bundle of joy Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson fired back at a troll on Instagram who criticised the name of his new son, Beckett.

The “Modern Family” star and his husband Justin Mikita announced the arrival of their first child together in a statement on Thursday (July 09), writing, “Jesse and Justin welcomed their little bundle of joy, Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita, on July 7, 2020.”

“The new parents are overjoyed and excited for this new journey as a family of three,” they told People.

Editors at the outlet also shared the happy news on its Instagram page and, while the pair were flooded with congratulatory messages, one troll attempted to spoil the moment, commenting, “What a stupid name seriously lol.”

After spotting the remark, Jesse decided to clap back by doing some digging on the user’s account, and discovered they recently shared a photo of former Presidents George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama along with their wives posing with current First Lady Melania Trump.

” ‘If we could all just get along as one nation.’ -you four posts ago (sic). Sending love to you sir from us and Beckett,” Jesse wrote back.

The actor also commented on the troll’s post, writing, “Remember when you told me my son had a stupid name? Lol. I guess this sentiment faded fast. Sending love from me Justin and Beckett.”