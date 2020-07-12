Jesse Tyler Ferguson Clapped Back At Someone Who Insulted His Baby’s Name

“I guess this sentiment faded fast.”
In case you missed it, Jesse Tyler Ferguson is no longer only a dad on Modern Family! Jesse and hubby Justin Mikita welcomed a baby on July 7.
They named their new baby “Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita,” which has a special meaning to the couple:
However, because the internet is the internet, not everyone had nice things to say. One Instagram user took the time out of their day to comment on People’s announcement, saying, “What a stupid name, seriously.”
In response, Jesse scrolled back through the user’s posts and noted a touch of hypocrisy:
BUT THAT’S NOT ALL. Jesse commented on the user’s post itself, which had a photo of Melania Trump and the Obamas, Clintons, and Bushes at Barbara Bush’s funeral. Is it a little petty? Yes. Am I also here for it? Yes.
And, if Instagram stories are anything to go by, it looks like Jesse was pretty pleased by his own response:
All the best to Jesse, Justin and Beckett!
