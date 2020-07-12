Jesse Tyler Ferguson Clapped Back At Someone Who Insulted His Baby’s Name

Bradley Lamb
Updated 33 minutes ago. Posted 33 minutes ago

“I guess this sentiment faded fast.”

In case you missed it, Jesse Tyler Ferguson is no longer only a dad on Modern Family! Jesse and hubby Justin Mikita welcomed a baby on July 7.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

They named their new baby “Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita,” which has a special meaning to the couple:

Justin and I appreciate all the kind words about our new little bundle of joy, Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita! We have always loved the name Beckett and the middle name, Mercer is the street in NYC where we got married almost 7 years ago! We are so thrilled to be new dads!

Good thing they didn’t get married somewhere nondescript like, “57th Street.”

However, because the internet is the internet, not everyone had nice things to say. One Instagram user took the time out of their day to comment on People’s announcement, saying, “What a stupid name, seriously.”

In response, Jesse scrolled back through the user’s posts and noted a touch of hypocrisy:


Instagram: Commentsbycelebs

“‘If we could all just get along as one nation’ — you four Instagram posts ago. Sending love to you sir, from us and Beckett.”

BUT THAT’S NOT ALL. Jesse commented on the user’s post itself, which had a photo of Melania Trump and the Obamas, Clintons, and Bushes at Barbara Bush’s funeral. Is it a little petty? Yes. Am I also here for it? Yes.


Instagram: Commentsbycelebs / Getty / Handout

“Remember when you told me my son had a stupid name? Lol. I guess this sentiment faded fast. Sending love from me, Justin, and Beckett.”

And, if Instagram stories are anything to go by, it looks like Jesse was pretty pleased by his own response:


Instagram: @jessetyler

I aspire to have this feeling of clapback satisfaction one day, instead of just thinking of responses days later in the shower.

All the best to Jesse, Justin and Beckett!

