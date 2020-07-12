Japan, U.S. discussing jump in coronavirus cases at U.S. military bases By

TOKYO () – Japan and the United States are sharing information about coronavirus cases at U.S. military bases in Okinawa prefecture, a government spokesman said on Monday, after 62 new cases were confirmed at three bases.
Okinawa prefecture said 39 people at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, 22 people in Camp Hansen and 1 person in Camp Kinser had tested positive for COVID-19 between July 7 thorugh 12.
“Japan and the U.S. are sharing information about activity history of infected military individuals,” Suga said at a regular news briefing.
