Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 1.22% By .com

.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the added 1.22%.

The best performers of the session on the were Shikun & Binui (TASE:), which rose 6.32% or 86 points to trade at 1446 at the close. Meanwhile, Isramco Negev 2 LP (TASE:) added 5.91% or 3.5 points to end at 62.7 and Airport City Ltd (TASE:) was up 4.28% or 160 points to 3901 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Liveperson (TASE:), which fell 6.52% or 1010 points to trade at 14490 at the close. Energean Oil & Gas PLC (TASE:) declined 2.49% or 54 points to end at 2119 and Strauss Group (TASE:) was down 1.35% or 132 points to 9638.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 252 to 125 and 34 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for August delivery was up 2.37% or 0.94 to $40.56 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September rose 2.17% or 0.92 to hit $43.27 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.12% or 2.25 to trade at $1801.55 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was up 0.16% to 3.4590, while EUR/ILS rose 0.32% to 3.9087.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.05% at 96.625.