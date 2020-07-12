Is Your Disney Channel Knowledge Multigenerational?

EntertainmentIs Your Disney Channel Knowledge Multigenerational?By Bradley Lamb - July 12, 2020010ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp How much about Disney Channel do you actually know? LEVEL 1: GEN Z’ERS! Who is this actor? Getty Images Which actor played both Liv AND Maddie on the hit show Liv and Maddie? Disney Channel What is this iconic character’s name? Disney Channel Which of these actors WASN’T on Jessie? Disney Channel Who are they? Disney Channel LEVEL 2: MILLENNIAL-GEN Z CUSPERS! Which of these was NOT a Disney Channel Original Movie? Disney Channel Which of these shows NEVER aired on Disney Channel? Disney Channel Who’s this? Disney Channel What year is Phil Diffy from? Disney Channel Which song isn’t from a High School Musical movie? Disney Channel FINAL ROUND: MILLENNIALS! Who are they? Disney Channel Which of these DCOMS did Ryan Merriman NOT star in? Getty Images What clothing item did Lizzie McGuire so desperately want? Disney Channel What was Raven Baxter’s superpower? Disney Channel Which DCOM is this scene from? Disney Channel BONUS QUESTION: Which famous person NEVER appeared in a Disney Channel Original Movie? Disney Channel DailyKeep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!