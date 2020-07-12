Is Your Disney Channel Knowledge Multigenerational?

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
10

How much about Disney Channel do you actually know?

  1. LEVEL 1: GEN Z’ERS! Who is this actor?

    Getty Images

  2. Which actor played both Liv AND Maddie on the hit show Liv and Maddie?

    Disney Channel

  3. What is this iconic character’s name?

    Disney Channel

  4. Which of these actors WASN’T on Jessie?

    Disney Channel

  5. Who are they?

    Disney Channel

  6. LEVEL 2: MILLENNIAL-GEN Z CUSPERS! Which of these was NOT a Disney Channel Original Movie?

    Disney Channel

  7. Which of these shows NEVER aired on Disney Channel?

    Disney Channel

  8. Who’s this?

    Disney Channel

  9. What year is Phil Diffy from?

    Disney Channel

  10. Which song isn’t from a High School Musical movie?

    Disney Channel

  11. FINAL ROUND: MILLENNIALS! Who are they?

    Disney Channel

  12. Which of these DCOMS did Ryan Merriman NOT star in?

    Getty Images

  13. What clothing item did Lizzie McGuire so desperately want?

    Disney Channel

  14. What was Raven Baxter’s superpower?

    Disney Channel

  15. Which DCOM is this scene from?

    Disney Channel

  16. BONUS QUESTION: Which famous person NEVER appeared in a Disney Channel Original Movie?

    Disney Channel

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR