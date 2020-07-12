Iowa-based Growers Edge, which provides a range of data-driven fintech and analytics tools for the agricultural industry, has closed $40M Series B (Jake Slobe/Clay and Milk)

Jake Slobe / Clay and Milk:

Iowa-based Growers Edge, which provides a range of data-driven fintech and analytics tools for the agricultural industry, has closed $40M Series B  —  Growers Edge has announced the close of a $40 million Series B round of financing to accelerate the development of its financial technology products …

