Jake Slobe / Clay and Milk:
Iowa-based Growers Edge, which provides a range of data-driven fintech and analytics tools for the agricultural industry, has closed $40M Series B — Growers Edge has announced the close of a $40 million Series B round of financing to accelerate the development of its financial technology products …
Iowa-based Growers Edge, which provides a range of data-driven fintech and analytics tools for the agricultural industry, has closed $40M Series B (Jake Slobe/Clay and Milk)
Jake Slobe / Clay and Milk: