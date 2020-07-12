Investigation underway after baby girl dies in NSW house fire

Three adults and a child managed to escape the blaze, and were taken to hospital in a stable condition.
A 79-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man were treated for smoke inhalation and lacerations, while a 27-year-old woman was treated for shock.
An 18-month-old boy, who appeared uninjured, was also taken to hospital as a precaution.
During a search of the property by firefighters, a five-month-old girl was found unresponsive within, and later died at the scene.
The fire, which has since been extinguished, completely destroyed the home.
Police have established a crime scene at the site, and an investigation into circumstances surrounding the blaze is currently underway.
Avon Dam Road was previously closed all local traffic, with diversions put in place for drivers, however it has since reopened.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au