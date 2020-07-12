Investigation underway after baby girl dies in NSW house fire

An infant has died after being found inside of a home that caught alight southwest of Sydney. ()

Emergency services were called to the home on Avon Dam Road in Bargo at around 6.30pm this evening following reports of a property on fire. ()

Three adults and a child managed to escape the blaze, and were taken to hospital in a stable condition.

A 79-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man were treated for smoke inhalation and lacerations, while a 27-year-old woman was treated for shock.

An 18-month-old boy, who appeared uninjured, was also taken to hospital as a precaution.



During a search of the property by firefighters, a five-month-old girl was found unresponsive within, and later died at the scene.

The fire, which has since been extinguished, completely destroyed the home.

Police have established a crime scene at the site, and an investigation into circumstances surrounding the blaze is currently underway.

Avon Dam Road was previously closed all local traffic, with diversions put in place for drivers, however it has since reopened.