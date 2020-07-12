Indonesia reports 1,681 new coronavirus cases

© . A policeman, part of a large-scale task force enforcing social restrictions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walks with a face mask outside a church on the first day of its reopening, in Jakarta
JAKARTA () – Indonesia reported 1,681 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total count to 75,699, Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto told a televised news briefing.
Fatalities from the COVID-19 rose by 71 on Sunday, he said, bringing the total in the Southeast Asian nation to 3,606, the highest in East Asia outside China.
