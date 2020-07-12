Indian movie star Amitabh Bachchan, son in stable condition

3/3 © . FILE PHOTO: Bollywood actors Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan pose in Mumbai



By Nupur Anand

MUMBAI () – India’s most famous movie star Amitabh Bachchan and her son Abhishek are in stable condition after testing positive for the coronavirus, a hospital official and government health authorities said on Sunday.

The legendary 77-year-old actor said in a tweet Saturday night that he had tested positive for the highly infectious virus.

Within minutes, her actor son Abhishek Bachchan, 44, tweeted that he had also tested positive.

Both were transferred to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai despite showing only mild symptoms, and the father-son duo appealed to their millions of fans to remain calm.

On Sunday, a Nanavati official and government health officials in Mumbai said both the father and son were in stable condition. Reports were expected of the condition of Amitabh Bachchan’s wife, Jaya, and Abhishek’s wife, Aishwarya, both also highly regarded actors.

Meanwhile, civic authorities launched a mass disinfection drill at Bachchan’s luxury residence in Mumbai, spraying disinfectant in the large complex and on cars parked there.

A Bollywood legend, Amitabh Bachchan has been a prominent figure in the fight against the coronavirus by appearing in public service announcements in which she urges people to wear a mask, wash their hands frequently, and maintain social distance in their baritone. characteristic.

Filmmaking in India recently resumed filming for movies after a parenthesis of months after a national blockade was imposed in late March.

But actors over 65, like Amitabh, are excluded from the sets because of their vulnerability to the virus.

Coronavirus cases have been steadily increasing in India. The disease has infected more than 820,000 people and has killed more than 22,000 in the country, according to a count.