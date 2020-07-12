I Didn’t Use It as Insult

WENN

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker insists she didn’t know the term she used to describe her sister’s eyes is a racial slur following backlash on the internet.

Cardi B came under fire on social media after using a racial slur to describe her sister Hennessy Carolina‘s eyes.

The 27-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Saturday (11Jul20) to share a composite photo of her and husband Offset‘s faces, penning in the caption, “Sooo this how KK finna look (sic)? I love it,” referring to their two-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus.

However, when a fan noted the photo also looks a lot like Cardi’s younger sister Hennessy, the Bodak Yellow singer sparked controversy when she apparently described her sister as having “c**nky eyes.”

“I think cause Hennessy got c**nky eyes like Offset and so KK. It’s the only think I could think off (sic),” reads the since-deleted comment.

It wasn’t long before the hitmaker realised the error of her ways, as a fan posted a screenshot of the Instagram comment on Twitter and simply wrote, “I-” (sic).

Cardi went on to retweet that tweet, adding, “I didn’t know that c**nky eyes was a slur like wtfff (what the f**k) I DONT KNOW F**KIN EVERYTHING !!”

“We don’t even use that as a insult and I didn’t use it as a insult,” she finished. “Im sick of the internet (sic).”

Following the outrage, the star removed all evidence of the posts from her pages.