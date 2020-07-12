How to watch Juventus vs Atalanta: Live stream today’s Serie A football online

Juve will hope to bounce back from defeat against AC Milan and get one victory closer to their 36th Serie A title at home tonight. The team sits atop of the Serie A table with a decent gap between them and closest rivals Lazio. Atalanta have climbed up to third position after a 2-0 victory in their last outing against Sampdoria.

Atalanta travel to Turin as Serie A football continues today. Follow along with all of the action wherever you are with our Juventus vs Atalanta live stream guide.

Juventus had won all of their post-lockdown league games up until their 4-2 defeat at AC Milan in their last game. Star striker Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in each of their five Serie A matches since the unscheduled season break and will hope to continue his streak today.

Atalanta will want to capitalize on Juventus’s dip in form in order to continue their winning streak. Gian Piero Gasperini’s team has now won nine Serie A games in a row and will want to make it ten against the current league leaders tonight. That run of form has allowed them to climb above Inter Milan and into third place in Serie A as the season gets nearer its conclusion.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Juventus vs Atalanta no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Juventus vs Atalanta: Where and when?

All eyes will be on the Juventus Stadium in Turin on Saturday for this match which is set to take place behind closed doors. Kick-off is at 9:45pm CEST local time.

That makes it a 8:45pm BST start in the UK with 3:45pm ET / 12:45pm PT being the time to tune in in the U.S.. For those watching the game from Australia, it’s a 5:45am AEST start on Sunday morning.

Watch Juventus vs Atalanta online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Serie A further down in this guide. If you’re intent on watching Juventus vs Atalanta but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it’s likely to be geo-blocked.

If that sounds like your situation, then a VPN (Virtual Private Network) is what you need. A VPN allows you to virtually change the IP address of your streaming device to one that is located back in your home country meaning you can watch the game as if you were sat at home.

VPNs are super easy to set up and use, and also have the added benefit of increased security and privacy for your regular daily usage. There are tons of VPN services out there and we recommend Private Internet Access as one of our top picks due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and more). Sign up for PIA

now now and enjoy a 77% discount and 2 months FREE with its 2-year subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.