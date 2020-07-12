How to watch Juventus vs Atalanta: Live stream today’s Serie A football online

Atalanta travel to Turin as Serie A football continues today. Follow along with all of the action wherever you are with our Juventus vs Atalanta live stream guide.
Juve will hope to bounce back from defeat against AC Milan and get one victory closer to their 36th Serie A title at home tonight. The team sits atop of the Serie A table with a decent gap between them and closest rivals Lazio. Atalanta have climbed up to third position after a 2-0 victory in their last outing against Sampdoria.
Juventus had won all of their post-lockdown league games up until their 4-2 defeat at AC Milan in their last game. Star striker Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in each of their five Serie A matches since the unscheduled season break and will hope to continue his streak today.
Atalanta will want to capitalize on Juventus’s dip in form in order to continue their winning streak. Gian Piero Gasperini’s team has now won nine Serie A games in a row and will want to make it ten against the current league leaders tonight. That run of form has allowed them to climb above Inter Milan and into third place in Serie A as the season gets nearer its conclusion.
Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Juventus vs Atalanta no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.
Juventus vs Atalanta: Where and when?
All eyes will be on the Juventus Stadium in Turin on Saturday for this match which is set to take place behind closed doors. Kick-off is at 9:45pm CEST local time.
That makes it a 8:45pm BST start in the UK with 3:45pm ET / 12:45pm PT being the time to tune in in the U.S.. For those watching the game from Australia, it’s a 5:45am AEST start on Sunday morning.
Watch Juventus vs Atalanta online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Serie A further down in this guide. If you’re intent on watching Juventus vs Atalanta but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it’s likely to be geo-blocked.
If that sounds like your situation, then a VPN (Virtual Private Network) is what you need. A VPN allows you to virtually change the IP address of your streaming device to one that is located back in your home country meaning you can watch the game as if you were sat at home.
VPNs are super easy to set up and use, and also have the added benefit of increased security and privacy for your regular daily usage. There are tons of VPN services out there and we recommend Private Internet Access as one of our top picks due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and more). Sign up for PIA
now now and enjoy a 77% discount and 2 months FREE with its 2-year subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
Private Internet Access VPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Juventus vs Atalanta. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch Juventus vs Atalanta online in the U.S. exclusively on ESPN+
For viewers in the U.S. ESPN+ is the easiest and best way to watch Serie A games including Juventus vs Atalanta. It holds the exclusive rights for Italian soccer in the States so should be your go-to place.
The game is also being broadcast in Italian language on the Rai Italia Nord America channel that can be accessed via fuboTV.
How to stream Juventus vs Atalanta live in the UK
Premier Sports has the rights to Italian league football coverage in the UK and will be streaming tonight’s game and the remaining Serie A fixtures via its Premier Player app. The game kicks off at 4:15pm local time in the UK.
Live stream Juventus vs Atalanta live in Australia
To get your fix of Italian football Down Under, you’ll need to tune in to BeIN Sports. You can subscribe to BeIN Sports Connect for AU$19.99 per month or AU$179.99 per year and access all of the Serie A fixtures. It comes with a two-week trial, too.
Alternatively, subscribing to Kayo Sports gets you access to Serie A football among many other sports leagues from AU$25 per month. If there’s something else on that service you want to watch, then it might be a better value overall.
Rai Italia Australia also broadcasts Serie A games in Italian language which is great for Italian ex-pats or those wanting to learn the lingo. Check local listings for channel numbers and availability in your region of residence.
You’ll need to stay up pretty late (or get up early depending on how you see it) to catch the game in Oz, though, as it’s a 5:45am AEST kick-off on Sunday morning.
Live stream Juventus vs Atalanta live in Canada
Sign up for DAZN if you want to watch live Serie A matches in Canada. With a membership, you’ll be able to watch all of the remaining Serie A matches from the 2019/20 season including Juventus vs Atalanta.
Better yet, DAZN is offering a one-month free trial so you can check out the service without spending a penny. It renews at C$20 per month or you can pay annually for C$150 if you want to stay subscribed. DAZN has apps for iOS and Android as well Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and more. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.
