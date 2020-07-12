How To Watch Aquaman Online: Stream The Movie Free

With the pandemic delaying upcoming superhero movies’ production schedules and Avengers: Infinity War safely fastened in our rearview mirror, it’s time to dive into Aquaman‘s cinematic universe. Adapted from the DC comics of the same name, the film stars Jason Momoa in the titular role. It follows Aquaman’s quest to lead the underwater kingdom of Atlantis while his half-brother plots to unite the underwater kingdoms in a war against the surface world. The movie quickly gained traction as an instant crowd favorite, even surpassing The Dark Knight Rises to become the highest-grossing DC Extended Universe film ever. In other words: It’s a must-see superhero movie, so here’s how to watch Aquaman online.

Directed By: James Wan

Cast: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson

Runtime: 143 minutes

Watch Free on Hulu

How to watch Aquaman online in the U.S.

Hulu offers the cheapest and easiest platform to stream Aquaman online. And did I mention there’s a free trial? When you sign up for the monthly subscription plan, the streaming service immediately gives you a one-month free trial to test out the platform and watch titles like Aquaman in its extensive content library. At the trial’s conclusion, cancellation of the plan is quick, easy, and cost-free. However, if you want to continue reaping the benefits of the service’s library, the monthly subscription plan costs $6 with ads and $12 without. Whether you opt for ads or not, Aquaman will be available to stream on both plans at your full disposal.

HBO also offers streaming access to Aquaman in its content library. With a subscription to HBO Max or HBO Now, you can watch the full superhero movie from the the comfort of your home. Both subscription options allow a seven-day free trial before you officially sign on for the monthly payments of $15. So, if you’re only looking to watch Aquaman a few times, you could easily sign up for the free trial and then cancel at the week’s end. However, if you want unfettered access to the movie — as well as the many other popular titles that HBO offers — you may want to consider a long-term investment in one of the subscription plans.

Finally, Aquaman is available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video. Pay $4 to rent the movie or $10 to add permanently to your streaming library. This is arguably much simpler than either subscription plan, although it’s much less bang for your buck if you want access to a wide array of content.

No matter which streaming avenue you choose, Aquaman will prove well worth your time. Plus, DC has already promised a sequel. It’s set to release in 2022, so don’t forget to catch up on the original while you still can.

