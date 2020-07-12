How the Menendez Brothers Murder Trial Put Court TV on the Entertainment Map

All the while, the world had never lost interest in the Menendez case, per se, but there was particular renewed interest around that time, stemming from the Lifetime Movie Menendez: Blood Brothers, starring Courtney Love as Kitty Menendez, and NBC’s Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, featuring an Emmy-nominated performance by Edie Falco as Leslie Abramson, both in 2017.

And the fascination continues, hence the recall to the network’s heyday, back when there weren’t a zillion other resources competing for attention, with the new podcast Murder and The Menendez Brothers: A Court TV Mystery, hosted by Court TV lead anchor Vinnie Politan.

“The Menendez case was one of the original Court TV’s most-watched trials and helped put the network into the mainstream; it was a natural choice to launch our new serialized podcast series,” said Scott Tufts, Court TV Senior Vice President, when the series was announced last month.

Added Politan: “This was a sensationalist crime in every sense of the word. What these brothers stood accused of and ultimately were convicted for, was a shock to the system for many people. From the little things that help the brothers initially avoid suspicion, to how they’ve become well-known figures—for better or worse—we’ll go through it all, including what the results may have been like if they faced a jury of their peers today.”

No one knows the case better from the inside-out, top-to-bottom, than Court TV.