Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

Quebec launches public consultation regarding upcoming contact tracing app

Contest: Win a Huawei P40 Pro!

Competition Bureau’s annual plan outlines aim to focus on telecommunications sector

Clearview AI no longer offering facial recognition technology in Canada

Pixel 5 renders based on leaks showcase hole-punch camera and rear fingerprint sensor

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix Canada and Crave in July

Proposed class-action lawsuit against SkipTheDishes to move forward in September

Organizations call on federal government to ban police use of facial recognition

Ontario government opens applications for funding program to expand broadband access

Four Canadian exhibits go virtual through Google Arts and Culture

Apple says Thunderbolt will work with its upcoming ARM-based Macs

Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 865 Plus platform

TekSavvy stops advertising on Facebook as part of boycott campaign

Uber launches grocery delivery powered by Cornershop in Toronto and Montreal

OnePlus Nord is launching on July 21, will be the ‘world’s first AR launch’

TCL 10 Pro and 10L now available in Canada on July 10

Rogers and Bciti partner to offer smart city solution for Canadian municipalities

