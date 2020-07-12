Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • Quebec launches public consultation regarding upcoming contact tracing app
  • Contest: Win a Huawei P40 Pro!
  • Competition Bureau’s annual plan outlines aim to focus on telecommunications sector
  • Clearview AI no longer offering facial recognition technology in Canada
  • Pixel 5 renders based on leaks showcase hole-punch camera and rear fingerprint sensor
  • Here’s what’s leaving Netflix Canada and Crave in July
  • Proposed class-action lawsuit against SkipTheDishes to move forward in September
  • Organizations call on federal government to ban police use of facial recognition
  • Ontario government opens applications for funding program to expand broadband access
  • Four Canadian exhibits go virtual through Google Arts and Culture
  • Apple says Thunderbolt will work with its upcoming ARM-based Macs
  • Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 865 Plus platform
  • TekSavvy stops advertising on Facebook as part of boycott campaign
  • Uber launches grocery delivery powered by Cornershop in Toronto and Montreal
  • OnePlus Nord is launching on July 21, will be the ‘world’s first AR launch’
  • TCL 10 Pro and 10L now available in Canada on July 10
  • Rogers and Bciti partner to offer smart city solution for Canadian municipalities

