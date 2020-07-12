Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Quebec launches public consultation regarding upcoming contact tracing app
- Contest: Win a Huawei P40 Pro!
- Competition Bureau’s annual plan outlines aim to focus on telecommunications sector
- Clearview AI no longer offering facial recognition technology in Canada
- Pixel 5 renders based on leaks showcase hole-punch camera and rear fingerprint sensor
- Here’s what’s leaving Netflix Canada and Crave in July
- Proposed class-action lawsuit against SkipTheDishes to move forward in September
- Organizations call on federal government to ban police use of facial recognition
- Ontario government opens applications for funding program to expand broadband access
- Four Canadian exhibits go virtual through Google Arts and Culture
- Apple says Thunderbolt will work with its upcoming ARM-based Macs
- Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 865 Plus platform
- TekSavvy stops advertising on Facebook as part of boycott campaign
- Uber launches grocery delivery powered by Cornershop in Toronto and Montreal
- OnePlus Nord is launching on July 21, will be the ‘world’s first AR launch’
- TCL 10 Pro and 10L now available in Canada on July 10
- Rogers and Bciti partner to offer smart city solution for Canadian municipalities
