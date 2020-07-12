Heather Morris Volunteers to Search for ‘Glee’ Co-Star Naya Rivera

RELATED STORIES

As the search for Glee actress Naya Rivera continued throughout the weekend, former co-star Heather Morris has volunteered to help.

Offering to join the search, Morris tweeted Sunday asking Ventura County law enforcement if she can “conduct a foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends” at Lake Piru, Rivera’s last known location.

“I understand your team is doing everything in their power, but we are feeling helpless, powerless and want to help in any way. I have left a message with the department of Rescue and Air today, and I will call again tomorrow. Thank you,” Morris tweeted to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

Morris has continuously taken to social media to comment on Rivera’s disappearance, encouraging fans to keep the missing star in their thoughts and prayers, in addition to thanking those “who are working tirelessly right now in the search and recovery of our Naya.”

Rivera was first reported missing on Wednesday after renting a boat on California’s Lake Piru to go swimming with her four-year-old son Josey. When the actress didn’t return on time, rental stand employees found her son alone in the boat with with no sign of Rivera, and a search ensued.

Morris portrayed Brittany S. Pierce, the love interest of Rivera’s Santana Lopez on the Fox musical comedy series. After Glee went off the air in 2015, Rivera played housemaid Blanca Alvarez on Lifetime’s Devious Maids, along with a guest voice role on American Dad! and a guest judge appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race. She also recurred on the YouTube dance series Step Up: High Water and was set to star in the show’s upcoming third season after it was revived by Starz.