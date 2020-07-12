Hacker Stole 336 BTC from Crypto Exchange Cashaa By Cointelegraph

In a media brief shared with Cointelegraph, Kumar Gaurav, CEO of Cashaa said that one of their wallets was compromised and more than 336 Bitcoin was sent to the hacker. He also suspects that hacker is from east Delhi, India. The company has filed a cybercrime incident report to the Delhi crime bureau with acknowledgment number 20807200031555 under the cryptocurrency crime category.

U.K. based cryptocurrency exchange Cashaa reported hackers took more than 336 . The company has stopped all the crypto-related transactions, however, prima facia users are not affected by this hack.

