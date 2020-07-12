Guy Ritchie Builds Luxury Cabins to Host Hunting Parties on Country Estate

WENN

The ‘Sherlock Holmes’ director is reportedly building a holiday camp for his celebrity guests to stay during shooting events on his country estate in England.

Guy Ritchie is reportedly building a holiday camp on his lavish country estate in Wiltshire, England.

Britain’s The Sun newspaper reported the 51-year-old filmmaker is plotting to build luxury cabins that his celebrity pals and wealthy guests can stay in during clay pigeon shooting events on his land.

Pals including David Beckham and Robert Downey Jr. have previously been guests at the estate, and Guy is apparently keen to erect four luxury cabins that will be situated at the edge of his two lakes, which he was given permission to build in 2018.

The properties, which will feature amenities including showers and beds, will also include his gas-burning “Ritchie Firetable.” It was also claimed that Guy’s proposal asks for a license to test out his “container-based cabins.”

A previous planning application obtained by The Sun sees the filmmaker ask for permission to host shooting parties on his 1,200 acre estate, writing that, “A day on a premium estate now costs more than $19,000 (£15,000) and for that the standard of accommodation, food, game condition, the quality and variety of drives needs to be of an ever increasing standard.”

He already reportedly runs a brewery on his land and his new request will see him “compete locally and nationally” to provide a luxury location for shooting parties.