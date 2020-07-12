Florida records highest single-day COVID-19 case increase

According to state Department of Health statistics, 15,299 people tested positive, for a total of 269,811 cases.
California had the previous record of daily positive cases – 11,694, four days ago. New York had 11,571 on April 15.
A member of the White House coronavirus task force said that despite a surge in cases across the country, the situation “is not out of control”.
Brett Giroir said it’s going to take “a lot of effort and everybody’s going to have to do their part” to combat the pandemic.
And Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is downplaying the risk of sending kids back to school despite surging coronavirus cases in many parts of the US.
Speaking in Sunday TV interviews, she asserted that “there’s nothing in the data that suggests that kids being in school is in any way dangerous”.
But she was contradicted by public health experts who said the virus can still be dangerous to kids, even if the risk is lower.
Calabria, which in recent days had been registering a couple or even no new daily coronavirus infections, had 28 new cases on Sunday, stemming from as many infections among nearly 800 migrants rescued from human traffickers’ boats and brought to that region.
Calabria Governor Jole Santelli called on the national government to safeguard the local population by requisitioning navy boats going forward and keeping rescued migrants offshore until they can be tested for coronavirus infection.
In the Emilia-Romagna region, 71 cases were registered on Sunday, according to the Health Ministry, a sizable jump from recent days, reflecting a hot spot of infections at a major courier service in Bologna.
In contrast, Lombardy, which during the pandemic saw daily new cases loads far over 1000, registered 77 cases on Sunday.
Officials said Sunday that 73 of the workers tested positive for the virus at the AS Green and Co. vegetable farm in the village of Mathon, south of Birmingham.
And a British pilot who was Vietnam’s most critical COVID-19 patient has arrived back home in Scotland.
Glasgow Airport said the man landed in Scotland on Sunday and was met by a waiting ambulance. He’s now in a hospital recuperating.
Video of dense crowds dancing at a DJ’s outdoor set on Saturday night drew hundreds of thousands of views and criticism that many partygoers didn’t wear masks or stay apart. The crowd’s behavior fuelled concerns of growing indifference among the French for social distancing, even as the country’s COVID-related death toll has surpassed 30,000.
South Africa has 264,184 cases, including 3971 deaths, accounting for more than 40 per cent of all the reported cases in Africa.
More than 30 per cent of South Africa’s cases are in the economic hub of Gauteng province, which includes the largest city, Johannesburg, and the capital, Pretoria.
Despite the decline in cases, authorities are still on the lookout for local outbreaks, especially in holiday spots. But only four arriving foreign tourists have tested positive since Saturday afternoon.
The total number of cases stands at 3803, with 193 dead.
The 166 cases came after three days in which the number was a record every day in Lebanon. The increase comes after Lebanon’s only international airport was reopened on July 1, after more than three months closure.