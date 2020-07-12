Florida records highest single-day COVID-19 case increase

Guests wear masks while attending the official re-opening day of the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Getty)

According to state Department of Health statistics, 15,299 people tested positive, for a total of 269,811 cases.

California had the previous record of daily positive cases – 11,694, four days ago. New York had 11,571 on April 15.

A member of the White House coronavirus task force said that despite a surge in cases across the country, the situation “is not out of control”.

US Surgeon General Vice Admiral Jerome M. Adams talks about the importance of wearing masks at the Georgia Cancer Center in Augusta, Georgia. (Associated Press)

Brett Giroir said it’s going to take “a lot of effort and everybody’s going to have to do their part” to combat the pandemic.

And Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is downplaying the risk of sending kids back to school despite surging coronavirus cases in many parts of the US.

Speaking in Sunday TV interviews, she asserted that “there’s nothing in the data that suggests that kids being in school is in any way dangerous”.

But she was contradicted by public health experts who said the virus can still be dangerous to kids, even if the risk is lower.

Portraits of healthcare workers are pasted on the facades of the Paris Bastille Opera to pay tribute to the care workers who faced the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in Paris, France. (Associated Press)

Local outbreaks of COVID-19 among workers at a courier service in northern Italy and among migrants rescued in the Mediterranean Sea have helped swell an increase in the nation’s daily new cases.

Calabria, which in recent days had been registering a couple or even no new daily coronavirus infections, had 28 new cases on Sunday, stemming from as many infections among nearly 800 migrants rescued from human traffickers’ boats and brought to that region.

Calabria Governor Jole Santelli called on the national government to safeguard the local population by requisitioning navy boats going forward and keeping rescued migrants offshore until they can be tested for coronavirus infection.

In the Emilia-Romagna region, 71 cases were registered on Sunday, according to the Health Ministry, a sizable jump from recent days, reflecting a hot spot of infections at a major courier service in Bologna.

In contrast, Lombardy, which during the pandemic saw daily new cases loads far over 1000, registered 77 cases on Sunday.

Women whose wedding ceremony was delayed or cancelled due to restrictions caused by COVID-19 pandemic stage a protest at the Trevi Fountain in Rome. (Associated Press)

Officials said Sunday that 73 of the workers tested positive for the virus at the AS Green and Co. vegetable farm in the village of Mathon, south of Birmingham.

And a British pilot who was Vietnam’s most critical COVID-19 patient has arrived back home in Scotland.

Glasgow Airport said the man landed in Scotland on Sunday and was met by a waiting ambulance. He’s now in a hospital recuperating.

An aerial view of the AS Green and Co farm in Mathon, United Kingdom. (Getty)

After images of thousands of people dancing provoked renewed debate in France over social distancing, the mayor of the Mediterranean resort of Nice announced Sunday that face masks will be obligatory at all of the city’s events from now on.

Video of dense crowds dancing at a DJ’s outdoor set on Saturday night drew hundreds of thousands of views and criticism that many partygoers didn’t wear masks or stay apart. The crowd’s behavior fuelled concerns of growing indifference among the French for social distancing, even as the country’s COVID-related death toll has surpassed 30,000.

With surging confirmed cases of COVID-19, South Africa is now ranked as the ninth most affected country by the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Members of the Bangladeshi immigrant community undergo swabs to test for COVID-19 outside a healthcare center in Rome. (Associated Press)

South Africa has 264,184 cases, including 3971 deaths, accounting for more than 40 per cent of all the reported cases in Africa.

More than 30 per cent of South Africa’s cases are in the economic hub of Gauteng province, which includes the largest city, Johannesburg, and the capital, Pretoria.

Greek authorities reported 31 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, with no fatalities over the past hours.

Despite the decline in cases, authorities are still on the lookout for local outbreaks, especially in holiday spots. But only four arriving foreign tourists have tested positive since Saturday afternoon.

The total number of cases stands at 3803, with 193 dead.

A pupil’s temperature is checked on returning to school in Johannesburg. (Associated Press)

Lebanon has reported its highest daily count of coronavirus cases, including dozens of foreign workers who work at a cleaning company, the health ministry said Sunday.