ESPN suspends Wojnarowski over profane email to senator By





ESPN suspended Adrian Wojnarowski late Saturday night without pay, according to reports, one day after the NBA reporter sent a profane e-mail to Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley.

Outkick was the first to report the suspension while the New York Post reported that Wojnarowski was suspended without pay.

It is unclear how long Wojnarowski will be on the shelf.

ESPN reprimanded Wojnarowski on Friday for his conduct and termed it as “completely unacceptable behavior.” Also Friday, Wojnarowski apologized in a statement for his reply to Hawley, saying in part, “I was disrespectful and I made a regrettable mistake.”

It started when Hawley sent a letter to NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Friday with the subject line saying “Senator Hawley Blasts NBA for Kowtowing to Beijing & Refusing to Support U.S. Military and Law Enforcement.”

Two minutes later, Wojnarowski responded on his ESPN account from his phone with two words: “F— you.”

Hawley tweeted out Wojnarowski’s response and later tweeted he wasn’t interested in an apology from Wojnarowski. He also responded to ESPN’s statement:

“Don’t make @wojespn apologize. He’s just saying what he really thinks. Call out the @NBA. You know, your job”

In addition to questioning the NBA’s relationship with China, Hawley’s letter also asked why the league won’t allow phrases like “Support Our Troops” and “Back the Blue” on player jerseys once the league restarts play on July 30 near Orlando, Fla. The league also has outlawed any social justice phrases that pertain to China.

–Field Level Media OLUSSPORT US Online Report Sports News 20200712T070338+0000