DOGE TikTok Pump Likely Over, OKCoin CMO Says By Cointelegraph

“The Doge/TikTok effect is really down to the vitality of the TikTok platform, more than the crypto industry, as it thrives off of creating viral challenges – a category in which this Dogecoin challenge fits,” Rafique told Cointelegraph on July 10.

Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price has fallen notably after social media enthusiasts promoted the asset for days on TikTok in an effort to send the asset to $1. The escapade shows signs of conclusion according to OKCoin CMO Haider Rafique.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.