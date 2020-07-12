David and Victoria Beckham Send Love to Newly Engaged Couple Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz

WENN/Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham and his new fiancee have received congratulations and well wishes from his family including his famous parents and his two younger brothers Romeo and Cruz.

–

Proud mum Victoria Beckham took to Instagram to celebrate eldest son Brooklyn’s engagement to fiancee Nicola Peltz.

After reports emerged during the week (ends12Jul20) that the 21-year-old photographer was set to wed, he took to Instagram to reveal that two weeks ago he asked his “soulmate” to marry him.

“And she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world,” he penned. “I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day… I love you baby xx.”

The 25-year-old “Transformers: Age of Extinction” star also expressed that her beau made her “the luckiest girl in the world,” adding, “I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic.”

Posting the same photo Brooklyn shared to announce his engagement, former Spice Girls star Victoria wrote that this was “the MOST exciting news,” gushing, “We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness… We all love you both so much x.”

“I love you so so much victoria I’m the luckiest girl,” Nicola replied.

Dad David went on to write, “Congratulations to these two beautiful people… As they begin this exciting journey together we are so so happy for you guys.”

Brooklyn’s 17-year-old brother, Romeo, also posted the same photo, adding, “So happy for you two,” while Cruz, 15, wrote on his Instagram page, “I’m so proud of you @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz congratulations you have made the best choice of your life we love you both lots xx.”

Brooklyn and Nicola have been dating for around 10 months and the pair made their red carpet debut as a couple in February (20) when they attended the Saint Laurent show as part of Paris Fashion Week.