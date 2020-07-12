Darius Rucker and Wife Call Off Marriage After 20 Years

WENN

The Hootie and the Blowfish star and his wife Beth have decided to ‘consciously uncouple’ after having two decades of marriage and two children together.

Country music star Darius Rucker has split with his wife of 20 years.

The Hootie & the Blowfish frontman confirmed he and Beth have decided to “consciously uncouple” on Saturday (11Jul20), insisting they “remain close friends and parenting partners.”

“Our priority will always be our beautiful family,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “We have so much love in our hearts for each other and will continue to encourage growth and expansion in one other.”

“Please be kind as we take on this journey, and we thank you for your love and support always. – Darius & Beth Rucker.”

Darius and Beth married in 2000 after meeting in 1998 and the couple shares two kids – daughter Daniella, 19, and son Jack, 15. “Alright” hitmaker Darius is also dad to daughter Caroline, 25, from a previous relationship.