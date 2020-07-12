Danielle Fishel Apologized To Trina McGee From Boy Meets World



Touchstone Television



In her initial tweets, Trina stated at times “the tension [and] disrespect” from three of her costars on BMW was “extremely stressful.” Many assumed she was referring to Danielle, Will, and Ben.

After tweeting about her experience, Trina said she received a DM from Rider Strong, who played Shawn Hunter, jokingly stating, “I see you give no F—s now. Do you want to talk?”