Cryptocurrency News From Japan: July 5 – July 11 in Review
This week’s headlines from Japan included real estate player Tosei and Tokyo Financial Holdings listing an asset-backed digital financial product, Cointelegraph Japan interviewing a former Japanese central bank staffer, Coinage registering as an exchange with Japan’s financial services agency, and a life insurance company testing digital asset billing transaction.
Check out some of this week’s crypto and blockchain headlines, originally reported by Cointelegraph Japan.
