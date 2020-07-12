Crusaders star Braydon Ennor smashes streaker

Crusaders star Braydon Ennor was a key contributor in Saturday’s 26-15 win over the Auckland Blues in more ways than one.

Ennor helped Canterbury stage a comeback in the second half and he even did his bit for stadium security in the 55th minute.

The outside back kicked into gear when a streaker appeared on the field in just his underpants. The menace seemed to play up to Ennor at first but he soon regretted that decision when the outside back stopped him in his tracks with force, NZ Herald reported.

Ennor was calm at first but lost his patience with the nuisance. (Getty)

Ennor held the pitch invader down until the security guards caught up to the hooligan and removed him from the field.

The host broadcasters didn’t show the the pitch invader on the coverage due to long-standing policy surrounding such events.

NZ sports pundit Brian Ashby said the rugby star hammered the bare-chested man.

“Oh, wow. A streaker has just been taken out by Braydon Ennor,” Ashby said on Gold AM.

What’s another tackle for the night? (Getty)

“He’s making a real nuisance of himself this guy. This guy just doesn’t want to go. He’s holding up the game but was cleaned out well by Ennor. Good job.

“That is stupid, really stupid of him,” commentator Lesley Murdoch said. “Really crazy stuff.”

The Crusaders have made a habit of snatching wins late in recent weeks, and once again left it until the last 20 minutes to put the foot on the accelerator after trailing 7-6 at halftime.

Ennor was a stand out for the Crusaders as were their bench players while Hoskins Sotutu and replacement hooker Kurt Eklund were strong for the Blues in a losing side.