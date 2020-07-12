Cowboys expect Dak Prescott to play under franchise tag

The Dallas Cowboys started discussing a contract extension with Dak Prescott a year ago. Now with the deadline looming, the team is reportedly prepared for the negotiations to drag into next offseason.

The Dallas Cowboys made it clear they loved Dak Prescott and were determined to sign him to an extension this offseason. Vice president Stephen Jones went as far as to say the club is “all in on Dak” and owner Jerry Jones compared him to his son. The intention was evident.

However, talks haven’t gone well since the team hit Prescott with the franchise tag in March. While it ensured the 26-year-old would remain in Dallas next season for $31.4 million, it is also one of the last times both sides had substantive talks regarding a contract extension.

Now with the franchise-tag deadline on July 15, Prescott and the Cowboys are headed for a stalemate. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, multiple sources around the league expect nothing will happen between the two sides and the club now expects Prescott to play on the tag.