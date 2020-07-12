Correlation Between Bitcoin Price and Stocks Reaches a New All-Time High By Cointelegraph

Correlation Between Bitcoin Price and Stocks Reaches a New All-Time High
Lately, price has been showing record-high levels of correlation with traditional markets and on July 9 the correlation between the and BTC reached a new all-time high.
Data from Skew shows that the one-year realized correlation reached 0.38 on Thursday, July 9 and this came after the metric had reached new highs earlier in the week.
