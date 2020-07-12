Christina Perri Pregnant With Baby No. 2 Six Months After Miscarriage

Instagram

The ‘A Thousand Years’ hitmaker is having another addition to her growing family as she announces she is expecting her second child with husband Paul Costabile.

Singer Christina Perri is pregnant with her second child with husband Paul Costabile.

The 33-year-old “Jar of Hearts” hitmaker took to Instagram to share the happy news, six months after suffering a miscarriage during her previous pregnancy.

She broke the news with a series of adorable photos of her two-year-old daughter, Carmella, wearing a shirt that said, “Big sister to be.”

“Carmella is gonna be a big sister!!! our rainbow baby is coming in january,” Christina captioned the post. The shirt she’s wearing has a rainbow on it and there’s also a rainbow in the background of the photos too.

Perri and Costabile tied the knot in December 2017 on the fourth anniversary of the day they first met, and welcomed their first child, daughter Carmella, on 17 January 2018.