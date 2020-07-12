Chris Larsen, a co-founder of Ripple, is paying for the installation of a private network of over 1,000 security cameras across San Francisco to fight crime (Nellie Bowles/New York Times)

Nellie Bowles / New York Times:
Chris Larsen, a co-founder of Ripple, is paying for the installation of a private network of over 1,000 security cameras across San Francisco to fight crime — Chris Larsen knows that a crypto mogul spending his own money for a city’s camera surveillance system might sound creepy.
