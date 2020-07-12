China vows ‘zero tolerance’ towards illegal market behavior By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© .

SHANGHAI () – China will show “zero tolerance” towards securities and accounting fraud and will step up a crackdown on major capital-markets crimes, financial regulators said after a meeting of the Financial Stability Development Committee.

The meeting on Sunday was chaired by Vice Premier Liu He, the cabinet-equivalent State Council said in a statement.

The regulators said they would toughen penalties and establish a crime-busting team with relevant agencies to strengthen cooperation.

They would also deepen the reform of the market’s delisting mechanism to weed out bad companies from the country’s stock markets.

China has been trying to limit the country’s reputational damage after accounting scandals at companies including Kangmei Pharmaceutical (SS:) and Kangde Xin Composite Material Group (SZ:).

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSR) on Friday punished GF Securities Co (SZ:) (HK:) for its role in the $12.6 billion financial fraud at drugmaker Kangmei.

GF Securities was banned from the securities-sponsor business for six months, and from bond underwriting for a year.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR